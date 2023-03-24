Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

