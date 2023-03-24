XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.53

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.53 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 577,130 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on shares of XLMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

XLMedia Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £39.81 million, a PE ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

