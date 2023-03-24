Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 163948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $641.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

