Yale University Purchases Shares of 558,535 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Yale University acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,000. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises 62.3% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yale University owned about 1.24% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,603. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,305 shares of company stock worth $597,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

