Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 97842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

