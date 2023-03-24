Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 371.80 ($4.57). Approximately 488,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,003,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.40 ($4.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.67) to GBX 552 ($6.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 397.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.14 million, a P/E ratio of 701.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

