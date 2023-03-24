Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Insider Sells C$39,620.00 in Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,800 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$39,620.00.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.1 %

Y stock opened at C$12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 80.73%. The business had revenue of C$64.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9556541 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

