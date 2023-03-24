Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mplx in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after purchasing an additional 394,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

