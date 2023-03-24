Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 266,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 541,191 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

