ZEON Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $41.90 million and approximately $40,078.60 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

