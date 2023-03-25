1,036 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

