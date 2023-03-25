1,202,854 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,202,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,642,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

