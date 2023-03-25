13,377 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 2.3 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

