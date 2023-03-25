1,402 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,292. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.93. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

