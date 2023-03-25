14,609 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4,177.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 633,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 879,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 598,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,772. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,927 shares of company stock valued at $410,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Read More

