149,304 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,000. Yum China accounts for about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

