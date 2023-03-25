1,744 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %
NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.
Insider Activity
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.