1inch Network (1INCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.49 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $416.72 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00330306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,112.47 or 0.25836231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010091 BTC.

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,797,180 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

1inch Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

