2,697 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.38 and a 200-day moving average of $445.76. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

