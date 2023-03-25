42-coin (42) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,910.36 or 1.20020770 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00331350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

