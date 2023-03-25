4,340 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 344,756 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

SQM stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.