43,488 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Bought by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $127.86 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

