4,732 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

