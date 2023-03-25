4,972 Shares in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Purchased by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Amplitude accounts for about 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 647,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,225. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Several analysts have commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

