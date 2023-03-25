576 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.