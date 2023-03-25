5,996 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,651. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

