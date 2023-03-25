6,080 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.19.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average is $334.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

