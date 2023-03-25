6,561 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Sysco comprises about 0.4% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 1,907,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

