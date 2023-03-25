70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Announces None Dividend of $0.14

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also

