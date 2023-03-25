750 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,452,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

