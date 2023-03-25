ABCMETA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,821.76 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4,821.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00030379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00199644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,505.55 or 1.00038524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003341 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,978.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

