ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $4,311.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003341 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,978.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

