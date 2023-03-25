ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.25 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $3,878.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00200442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,584.42 or 1.00006727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003249 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,151.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

