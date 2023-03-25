Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as low as C$15.75. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 8,528 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.33.
Acadian Timber Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.
Acadian Timber Announces Dividend
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.