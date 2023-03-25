Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as low as C$15.75. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 8,528 shares.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

