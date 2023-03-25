Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

