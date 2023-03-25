Achain (ACT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $213,704.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

