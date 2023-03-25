Achain (ACT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $211,487.36

Achain (ACT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $211,487.36 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

