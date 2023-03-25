Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Down 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.06. 2,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.