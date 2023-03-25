ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

