ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
ADMA Biologics Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.