ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,725,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

