Adshares Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $393,621.20 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and $393,621.20 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009670 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004068 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001547 BTC.
About Adshares
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,436 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.