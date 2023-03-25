AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,497 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.