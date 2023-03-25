AE Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 490,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,886. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

