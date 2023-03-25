AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.56. 99,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

