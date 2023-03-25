AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sachem Capital worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sachem Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Sachem Capital Company Profile

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 138,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,174. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.