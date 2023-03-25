AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 586,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,465. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

