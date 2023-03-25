AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,702 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,130. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.