AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,072,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,672 shares of company stock valued at $65,155,942. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

