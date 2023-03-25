aelf (ELF) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $181.70 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003194 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001517 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars.

