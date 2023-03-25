Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 14,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 25,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ANYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($143.01) to €148.00 ($159.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

